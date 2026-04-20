Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Out: Ayushmann Khurrana vs Three 'Woh' — Welcome To Triple Chaos

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is finally out, and it gives a lively glimpse into a story full of confusion, romance, and comedy. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the film brings a new twist to the familiar “pati-patni-aur-woh” concept—this time with even more drama, as the confusion triples.

Interestingly, the actor had already begun teasing the film on his social media handle. A few days ago, he shared a picture of himself trapped in a net alongside a tiger, hinting at his character's messy situation. His caption, which was in Hindi, suggested, “The hunter has become the hunted… Prajapati Pandey is now trapped. Get ready.”

Today, while sharing the teaser, he wrote that "Time changes everything, but a husband's nature doesn't. Prajapati Pandey is coming, this time with his wife and two ‘woh'),” teasing the chaotic storyline and his character's struggles.

Samay sab kuch badal deta hai…

par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi ????



Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey…

is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath! ????#PatiPatniAurWohDo Teaser Out Now - https://t.co/QPT0NbNsV9

In cinemas on 15th May 2026!@WamiqaG @SaraAliKhan @Rakulpreet… pic.twitter.com/zMqzN3EtSp — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 20, 2026

The teaser starts by taking viewers back to the original Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978), starring Sanjeev Kumar, and the 2019 version led by Kartik Aaryan. It then shifts to the new version, where Ayushmann plays Prajapati Pandey, a man whose simple life quickly turns upside down.

As shown in the teaser, his character gets caught between three women, played by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Each of them adds a different kind of complication, leading to funny and messy situations. The 1-minute and 22-second teaser shows a mix of romance, confusion, songs, and even a few chase scenes, hinting at a full-on comedy ride.

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Adding to the chaos, Vijay Raaz appears as a cop, making things even more unpredictable with his unique style. While the teaser doesn't reveal the full story, it creates curiosity about the relationships—especially leaving viewers guessing who among the three women is actually the “patni.”

Watch The Teaser Here

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also directed the 2019 version. It is produced by T-Series and B R Studios, with Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar backing the project. Juno Chopra is the creative producer.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026, and promises a full entertainment package.

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