Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Continues With Low Occupancy, Mints This Amount

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Ranveer Singh-led action drama, has collected around Rs 0.71 crore n Day 35 (Wednesday), with its show count dropping significantly to about 2,348. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 1,120.1 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 1,340.72 crore, as per Sacnilk data.

Occupancy And Performance

The film recorded low footfall on Day 35, with overall occupancy at around 11.92%. Morning shows remained slow at 6.15%, while afternoon shows saw some improvement at 15.38%. Evening and night show data is still awaited.

City-Wise Trends

Among major centres, Pune recorded the highest occupancy at around 15.5%, followed by Bengaluru at 13% and Jaipur at 12.5%. Mumbai saw a moderate response at 12%. Bhopal and Kolkata stood at around 11% while NCR and Lucknow remained at 10%. On the lower side, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh stayed in the 7-9% range, while Surat recorded the weakest response at just 4.5%. Chennai had limited shows but showed better afternoon occupancy at 30%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened strongly with Rs 43 crore in previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. It peaked over the first weekend, collecting Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4 with 76.1% occupancy. By the end of Week 1, the film had already amassed Rs 674.17 crore.

Collections gradually declined in the following weeks, with Week 2 bringing in Rs 263.65 crore, Week 3 earning Rs 110.60 crore, and Week 4 collecting Rs 54.70 crore.

In Week 5, the numbers have remained steady but much lower. Day 30 earned Rs 2.70 crore, followed by Rs 4.65 crore on Day 31 and Rs 5.20 crore on Day 32. The film then dropped to Rs 1.62 crore on Day 33 and slightly improved to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 34 before dipping again on Day 35.

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Despite the slowdown, the film continues its strong overall run. However, newer releases like Bhooth Bangla are now drawing audience attention, adding fresh competition at the box office.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The story follows an undercover agent navigating high-risk missions tied to the 26/11 attacks while taking on larger threats.

Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

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