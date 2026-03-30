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OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par To High Tides Season 3 — Movies, Series To Watch

As March ends and April begins, OTT platforms are bringing a list og comedies and thrillers to dramas and documentaries to watch this week.

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OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par To High Tides Season 3 — Movies, Series To Watch
A glimpse of OTT Releases this week - Sitaare Zameen Par, High Tides Season 3 and Maa Ka Sum
Image: Movies And Series/Instagram

As March ends and April begins, OTT platforms are bringing a packed lineup of Hindi and English films and series between March 30 and April 5. From comedies and thrillers to dramas and documentaries, here's what you can watch this week:

1. Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom (Netflix)

A documentary tracing the rise, fall, and comeback of former NBA star Lamar Odom, exploring fame, addiction, and survival.

Streaming from: March 31, 2026

2. Send Help (Prime Video)

A survival thriller where a group struggles to stay alive after a plane crash leaves them stranded in a dangerous location.

Streaming from: March 31, 2026

3. Ripple (Netflix)

An ensemble drama set in a city, following how the lives of strangers intersect in unexpected ways.

Streaming from: March 31, 2026

4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (Netflix)

A chaotic spy comedy about a clumsy British-Indian agent whose mission in Goa turns into a series of hilarious mishaps.

Streaming from: April 1, 2026

5. Eat Pray Bark (Netflix)

A light-hearted comedy set in the Alps, where dog owners discover that they—not their pets—need training.

Streaming from: April 1, 2026

6. XO, Kitty Season 3 (Netflix)

Kitty returns for her final year in Seoul, navigating love, friendships, and personal growth.

Streaming from: April 2, 2026

7. Agent From Above (Netflix)

A fantasy drama about a troubled medium pulled into a supernatural battle against dark forces.

Streaming from: April 2, 2026

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Maintains Grip, Mints This Amount

8. Sins of Kujo (Netflix)

A legal drama that follows a lawyer defending morally complex cases, questioning justice itself.

Streaming from: April 2, 2026

9. Vadh 2 (Netflix)

A crime thriller sequel that explores guilt, justice, and the consequences of past actions.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

10. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (Netflix)

The courtroom satire returns with more bizarre cases and sharp humour rooted in the Indian legal system.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

11. Sitaare Zameen Par (Sony LIV)

Starring Aamir Khan, this sports drama follows a coach training neurodivergent players, leading to emotional transformation.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

12. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run (ZEE5)

A comedy spin-off where familiar characters land in chaotic situations during a trip.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

ALSO READ: Drishyam's Spanish Remake Confirmed, Shooting To Start In June

13. Ma Ka Sum (Prime Video)

A quirky story of a math prodigy trying to find the perfect partner for his mother using logic.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

14. Bloodhounds Season 2 (Netflix)

An action-packed series where two fighters take on a dangerous underground boxing syndicate.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

15. Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 (Apple TV+)

A dark drama about a man whose life spirals as he secretly turns to crime in a wealthy neighbourhood.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

16. High Tides Season 3 (Netflix)

A drama exploring relationships, consequences, and emotional conflicts as past actions resurface.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

17. Gangs of Galicia Season 2 (Netflix)

A crime series that dives into cartel wars, shifting loyalties, and intense power struggles.

Streaming from: April 3, 2026

18. Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (Prime Video)

A dystopian drama set in a divided nation, where strategy and intellect are used to reshape the future.

Streaming from: April 5, 2026

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