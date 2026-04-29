Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Ranveer Film Rules On Day 41, Akshay starrer Gains Pace

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its remarkable box-office streak well into its sixth week. In contrast, Bhooth Bangla, led by Akshay Kumar, is holding steady with a modest yet consistent performance in its second week.

The comparison of the two films' underline the contrast between a large-scale, high-budget spectacle and a more focused mass entertainer appealing to a specific audience segment.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - Unstoppable Run On Day 41

On Day 41 (sixth Tuesday), the film collected Rs 1.35 crore across 2,925 shows, marking a 28% jump from the previous day's collection. While daily earnings have slowed down compared to its explosive opening weeks, the film's ability to remain in theatres with decent occupancy after 40 days is remarkable.

In account of Day 41, here are the monumental collections of the film

Total India Gross Collections: Rs 1,356.07 crore

Total India Net Collections: Rs 1,132.99 crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collections: Rs 1,780.82 crore

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With such numbers, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already shattered multiple records and stands as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. With a pan-India reach, the film has expanded its audience through multiple languages.

Bhooth Bangla - Steady Hold On Day 12

On Day 12 (second Tuesday), the horror-comedy collected Rs 4.35 crore across 9,117 shows. These figures marked a 19.2% jump from the previous day's collection, which is impressive considering the weekdays.

The movie is holding up well in its second week after a great start, though there is a drop compared to the double-digit weekend collections.

In account of Day 12, here are the collections of Bhooth Bangla so far;

Total India Gross collections: Rs 144.25 crore

Total India Net collections: Rs 121.40 crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collections: Rs 195.25 crore

The horror-comedy, featuring a strong supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu has performed decently for its genre. However, it lacks the pan-India appeal.

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Comparison

Daily Earnings : On Day 41, Dhurandhar 2 is earning in the lower single-digit crores despite being in its sixth week. On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla on Day 12 is earning slightly higher in its second week, but with a larger number of screens.

: On Day 41, Dhurandhar 2 is earning in the lower single-digit crores despite being in its sixth week. On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla on Day 12 is earning slightly higher in its second week, but with a larger number of screens. Total Collections : The gap is enormous. Dhurandhar 2 had collected nearly six times more in its first 12 days than Bhooth Bangla has collected in its first 12 days.

: The gap is enormous. Dhurandhar 2 had collected nearly six times more in its first 12 days than Bhooth Bangla has collected in its first 12 days. Longevity: Dhurandhar 2 has shown exceptional holding power, still playing in about 3000 shows after six weeks. Bhooth Bangla, while steady for the genre, is already seeing reduced occupancy in its second week.

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