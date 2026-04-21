Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Shows Steady Hold

Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is currently running at the box office and is undergoing the weekday test. After a successful opening weekend, the film witnessed an expected drop on Day 4 and Day 5 but maintained a decent hold considering it is a weekday. Moreover, the slowed-down figures of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge are contributing well to Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla - Box Office Collection Day 5

Day 5, being the first Tuesday for the film, has brought Rs 5.22 crore across 9,054 shows so far, Sacnilk reports. Taking into account the fifth day, the film has grossed Rs 83.49 crore in India, pushing the total net collection to Rs 69.97 crore.

The film earned over Rs 106 crore globally and also achieved a significant milestone by entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide in just four days of its theatrical release.

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Occupancy On Day 5

The occupancy report, as per Sacnilk on Day 5, shows a positive response in the evening, as is expected during weekdays. The overall occupancy reported is, however, low with only 13.73%. The morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy with 8.85%, while the afternoon shows rose to 18.62%. The evening shows saw a further spike as they reported an impressive occupancy of 20.85%.

Occupancy In Major Regions On Day 5

The National Capital Region (NCR) remained the strongest market with 22.0% occupancy across 1,173 shows. Jaipur followed with 19.5% occupancy across 144 shows. Mumbai, with 745 shows recorded and an occupancy of 16.5%, while Ahmedabad, standing third in the number of shows with 560 screens running, recorded only 10.0%. Other major centres like Hyderabad and Bengaluru also contributed decently.

Drop Compared to Previous Days

The film collected Rs 3.75 crore on day 0, while it opened with a positive Rs 12.25 crore on its first day. The opening weekend saw a significant spike in figures as the first Saturday locked in Rs 19 crore while Sunday recorded a massive Rs 23 crore.

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The first Monday saw a massive dip in its earnings. It only collected Rs 6.75 crore, which is usually expected on weekdays. However, with the high expectations surrounding the horror-comedy, the numbers are comparatively low.

About The Film

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role, where the story takes place in a haunted mansion. Unaware and initially unbothered by the eerie circumstances, Akshay Kumar plans a wedding for his sister. However, as the story unfolds, comic and hilarious events occur while Vadhusur, the supernatural entity, adds thrill and suspense.

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