Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees 18% Jump After Monday Dip, Mints This Amount

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla showed a slight improvement at the box office on Day 5 after the usual weekday drop. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy collected around Rs 8 crore net in India on its first Tuesday, and the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 72.75 crore, as per Sacnilk reports.

Growth Compared To Monday

There is an increase of about 18.5% over Monday's Rs 6.75 crore, indicating the film has regained some momentum. The film was screened in around 11,589 shows on Day 5, with overall occupancy recorded at 19.31%.

Occupancy Trend

The occupancy trend on Day 5 clearly shows that the film performed better as the day progressed. Morning shows opened low at 8.85%, but footfall improved in the afternoon to 18.62%. The evening shows saw further growth at 20.85%, while night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 28.92%, helping boost the overall numbers. The growth suggests that audience interest remains intact, especially in evening and night shows.

Region-Wise Performance

In terms of regional performance, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest occupancy at 29.3%, followed closely by Mumbai at 28.3%. Jaipur also performed well with 24.8% occupancy. On the other hand, Hyderabad reported the lowest occupancy at 12%, while Surat (13.3%) and Bhopal (13.5%) also remained on the lower side. Cities like Bengaluru and Pune delivered steady performance with moderate occupancy levels.

Overseas Collection

On the global front, the film continues to perform well. It earned around Rs 2.5 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its international total to Rs 31.5 crore. Combined with India's gross of Rs 86.62 crore, the worldwide collection now stands at Rs 118.12 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

Looking at its day-wise performance so far, the film had a strong start with Rs 3.75 crore from previews, followed by Rs 12.25 crore on Friday. Collections grew further over the weekend with Rs 19 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday. However, as expected, the numbers dropped sharply on Monday to Rs 6.75 crore, then improved again on Tuesday to Rs 8 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 72.75 crore.

Milestone

Akshay Kumar-starrer film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally within a few days of release. This comes despite competition, ongoing IPL buzz, and mixed reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

With a blend of comedy and supernatural elements, it has struck a chord with family audiences and the film will now aim to maintain its pace in the coming days.

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