Arijit Singh's Phir Se From Dhurandhar: The Revenge Makes Its Way Into Grammy Consideration

Music from the Dhurandhar franchise is now drawing attention beyond the film's theatrical run, with one of its songs entering a major international music awards consideration.

Arijit Singh's Phir Se Enters Grammy Consideration

Arijit Singh's Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered Grammy consideration in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. The singer shared the update on Instagram, expressing gratitude to listeners for their support.

In his post, Arijit wrote, “#PhirSe from DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration in the Best Song Written For Visual Media. Thank you for all the love. Link below for more details.”

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The development marks an important step for the song, although Grammy consideration does not mean that Phir Se has received an official nomination. The entry will have to go through the Recording Academy's eligibility process and voting will take place before the final nominations are announced.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge Grammy Campaign

The Grammy campaign has been launched by T-Series and B62 Studios, with the film's music being presented across multiple categories. Along with the soundtrack album, several individual tracks have also been submitted for consideration in areas including global music, Asian pop, songwriting, rap, and dance and electronic recordings.

The campaign includes songs such as Aari Aari, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Kanhaiyya and Jaiye Sajana. The initiative aims to take the music of Dhurandhar: The Revenge to a wider international audience.

The soundtrack has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil and Kumaar. Bombay Rockers have also contributed to specific tracks from the album.

Where Phir Se Appears In The Film

Phir Se plays an important role near the conclusion of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The song appears as Jaskirat Singh Rangi makes his way back home after completing his mission in Pakistan.

Its placement gives the track a significant connection with the film's closing stretch, adding to the emotional impact of the sequence.

Dhurandhar Franchise And Cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest Indian franchise, with more than Rs 3,000 crore earned in India. The first film arrived in December 2025, followed by the second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in March 2026.

Ranveer Singh leads the cast as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alongside Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as S.P. Choudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal and R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal. The ensemble also features Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali, Gaurav Gera as Mohammad Aalam, Manav Gohil as Sushant Bansal and Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch.



The inclusion of Phir Se in Grammy consideration adds another notable chapter to the music journey of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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