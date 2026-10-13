Galatasaray Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Galatasaray will host Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Matchday 2 fixture at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 13.

The Turkish side will look to bounce back from their opening defeat, while Barcelona will aim to continue their winning run under manager Hansi Flick.

Galatasaray began their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Sporting CP. Okan Buruk's side will be keen to respond in front of their home supporters against a Barcelona team that started its European campaign with an emphatic 5-1 win over Feyenoord.

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Barcelona, meanwhile, head into the fixture in strong form, having won all eight of their La Liga matches so far this season. Their latest victory came against Getafe, whom they defeated 3-0.

Flick's side will be looking to maintain its momentum in Europe, although the visitors will be without several key players who are injured, including Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona​: Match Start Time

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 14.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Venue

The match will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Match Referee

Marco Guida will be the match referee for the Galatasaray-Barcelona contest.

Predicted Lineups

Galatasaray: Uğurcan Çakır (GK); Roland Sallai; Davinson Sánchez; Abdülkerim Bardakcı; Ismail Jakobs; Lucas Torreira; Gabriel Sara; Leroy Sané; Aleksei Batrakov; Rafael Leão; and Victor Osimhen.

Barcelona: Joan García (GK); Jules Koundé; Eric García; Pau Cubarsí; João Cancelo; Rodri; Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López; Karim Adeyemi; and Anthony Gordon.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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