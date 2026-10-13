Arsenal Vs Lille Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Arsenal will host Lille in their second match of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's side will look to continue their winning start to the European campaign, while Lille will be aiming to bounce back from their opening-match defeat.

Arsenal began their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 away win over Napoli on September 9.

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Lille, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Real Betis after surrendering their lead in the match.

The match will be an important opportunity for both teams to strengthen their position in the league-phase standings, with Arsenal looking to build on their opening victory and Lille seeking their first points of the campaign.

Arsenal vs Lille: Match Start Time

The Arsenal vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, October 14.

Arsenal vs Lille: Venue

The Arsenal vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal vs Lille: Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Lille have not faced each other in a competitive or non-competitive match before this fixture.

Arsenal vs Lille: Match Referee

Felix Zwayer will be the match referee for the Arsenal-Lille contest.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: David Raya (GK); Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Bruno Guimarães; Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze; and Kai Havertz.

Lille: Berke Özer (GK); Loun Srdanović, Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Calvin Verdonk; Benjamin André, Nabil Bentaleb; Dilane Bakwa, Hákon Arnar Haraldsson, Gaëtan Perrin; and Ayase Ueda.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Arsenal vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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