Aparshakti Khurana Reflects On Professional Growth, His Desire To Play Biopics

Actor Aparshati Khurrana recently opened up about his professional journey as he marks 10 years in the industry. During the interview, he spoke about his desire to feature in biopics and the type of personalities he would want to play.

Aparshakti Khurrana started his career with a supporting role in Saat Uchakkey in 2016, followed by the massive hit Dangal, which was also released in 2016. The actor is known for his comic roles, incredible acting, and relatable characters.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Aparshakti Khurrana spoke about his decade-long journey in the industry. He said, "I've been getting opportunities to do different kinds of work, for which I'm grateful. Having completed a decade in the industry, I can say that I'm very satisfied as an artist who has gotten the chance to work on different kinds of films. It's been a progressive and steady growth."

As an actor or an artist, Aparshakti Khurrana loves to explore his creative side and not stick to only one identity. He said, "As an artist who loves performing, my aim has always been to bring out my creative juices in different ways." He added on to say, "Not only through acting, but when I create music or host, they help me express myself creatively."

Talking about broadening his experience in different fields, Aparshakti Khurrana said with gratitude, "I never imagined that my journey would unfold the way it has. Coming from Chandigarh and Delhi to Mumbai, I had no idea that God had all this in store for me. This year I've finished my Tamil film, and I'm currently shooting my first action film. It's exciting to see that I'm getting to experiment with different genres."

The actor is set to feature in the Tamil movie, Root - Running Out Of Time, alongside Gautham Ram Karthik.

As the conversation was about exploring different creative sides, the actor opened up about a few things he really wishes to do in the industry. He said, "Biopics are something that intrigues me deeply. I would like to be a part of a biopic of a sportsman or a musician. Both are very close to my heart as they bring out the best in me."

Briefing on the biopic topic, he expressed his desire to play specific types of personalities. Mentioning Fauja Singh, he said, "There was this runner, Mr. Fauja Singh, who ran marathons even when he was over a hundred years old. People like him really intrigue me. Stories of such personalities inspire me a lot. One day I would like to play such a role,"

Fauja Singh is a British-Indian marathon runner who is often referred to as the 'Turbaned Tornado.' He started his serious running career only after the age of 89, inspiring thousands of people. He became the first ever person over 100 years of age to complete a marathon. Unfortunately, at the age of 114, Fauja Singh passed away due to an accident where he was hit by a car while trying to cross the road in his village.

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