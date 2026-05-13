Anushka Sharma's Viral New Ad Sparks Nostalgia, Debate And Massive Fan Reactions

After keeping a low profile for years, actor Anushka Sharma is back in front of the camera — and fans were quick to notice. The actor recently appeared in a new advertisement for Heer by GIVA, marking one of her rare on-screen appearances in recent times.

The campaign video was released online on May 12 and soon began circulating across Instagram, Reddit and fan pages, triggering both excitement and debate.

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Fans Call Anushka Sharma's Comeback A “Pleasant Surprise”

For many fans, simply seeing Anushka on screen again felt nostalgic. The actor has stayed away from films for nearly eight years, focusing largely on family life, production work and supporting husband Virat Kohli during cricket tournaments. So when the new ad surfaced online, longtime followers flooded social media with reactions.

Several users called her return refreshing and said they missed her presence in Bollywood. Comments praising her beauty and screen charm quickly appeared under reposts of the video.

One fan wrote that it felt strange, in a good way, to see Anushka back after such a long gap, while another said she still carries the same effortless screen presence that made audiences love her in the first place.

Buzz Over Her Look

The ad also sparked debate online, with some viewers saying Anushka Sharma looked different from her earlier appearances. While a few questioned whether it was due to makeup, editing or cosmetic work, many fans came to her defence and called out the harsh scrutiny around women's appearances.

Several users pointed out that ageing and motherhood naturally bring changes, adding that people should show more grace instead of constantly judging women for looking different over time.

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Anushka's Career And Upcoming Project

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 and went on to deliver several successful films, including Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do and Sanju. Her last theatrical release was Zero in 2018.

The actress has already completed work on Chakda Xpress, a biographical sports drama based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the film's release date is yet to be announced.

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