7 New Cars Set To Arrive In India This Week: Volvo, Toyota, Audi And More

The Indian car market is heading into a busy week, with several new models and updates expected between October 12 and October 17. The list includes luxury electric vehicles, a refreshed hatchback, a compact SUV with a factory fitted CNG option and a hybrid SUV. Hyundai's Bayon is also scheduled for a global reveal, although its India launch plans remain unclear. Here is a closer look at the seven cars expected to make headlines this week.



Volvo EX90



Volvo is expected to launch its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, in India on October 12. The three row SUV is expected to arrive with a 106kWh battery and two electric motors producing 456hp and 670Nm of torque. Its claimed driving range is up to 625km, depending on the version. The cabin features a 14.5 inch touchscreen, a 9 inch driver display and a Bowers and Wilkins sound system. Advanced driver assistance features are also expected.



Volvo ES90

Volvo is also expected to introduce the ES90 electric sedan around October 12. International versions come with 92kWh and 106kWh battery options, with power outputs varying by variant. The sedan uses an 800V electrical system and supports DC fast charging at up to 350kW. Its top version offers a claimed range of up to 696km on the WLTP cycle. India specific specifications are expected to be announced around the launch.



Hyundai Bayon



Hyundai's Bayon is scheduled for a global reveal in Europe on October 12. However, the company has not officially confirmed its India launch date.The compact SUV is expected to target buyers looking for a smaller vehicle with SUV styling. Reports suggest that an India version could use a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. Its final India specifications remain unconfirmed.



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Toyota Glanza Facelift



Toyota is expected to launch the updated Glanza on October 14. The premium hatchback shares its platform with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is likely to receive styling changes and additional features. The updated model is expected to retain its 1.2 litre petrol engine, which produces 82.9hp and 112.4Nm of torque. A five speed manual and an automated manual transmission are expected to continue, along with a possible CNG option.



Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG



Mahindra is expected to introduce the XUV 3XO CNG on October 15. The new version will add a factory fitted CNG option to the compact SUV's existing petrol and diesel range. It could appeal to buyers looking for lower running costs without switching to a smaller hatchback. Mahindra has not yet announced the CNG variant's price, power output or fuel efficiency figures.



New Audi Q3



The third generation Audi Q3 is scheduled to launch in India on October 16. The SUV gets a redesigned exterior, split Matrix LED headlights and a connected rear light bar. Local production has already begun ahead of its launch.



The India model is expected to use a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. It is expected to come with a seven speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and Quattro all wheel drive. Inside, the SUV features a 12.8 inch touchscreen and an 11.9 inch digital instrument display. It will compete with models such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes Benz GLA.



Renault Duster Hybrid



Renault is expected to launch the Duster Strong Hybrid in India on October 17. The SUV is expected to use a 1.8 litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery. The hybrid system is expected to produce a combined 160PS, with Renault claiming fuel efficiency of around 29kmpl. The system can also use electric power for a significant portion of city driving, depending on conditions.



The hybrid Duster is expected to compete with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Final pricing and specifications are expected to be announced at launch.



This week's expected launches cover a wide range of buyers. The Volvo models target the premium electric vehicle segment, while the Toyota Glanza facelift and Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG could attract customers looking for practical everyday cars. The Audi Q3 and Renault Duster Hybrid will add more choices for buyers considering an SUV. Since some launch details are still based on expectations, buyers should wait for official announcements before making a booking.



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