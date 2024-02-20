Juniper Hotels Mops Up Rs 810 Crore Via Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Juniper Hotels Ltd. has raised Rs 810 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.

The company allotted 2.25 crore shares at Rs 360 apiece to 43 anchor investors.

Kotak Multicap Fund got the highest allocation of 12.35%.

HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Prudential Assurance Co. secured 4.01% each, while Goldman Sachs ODI (3.95%), Cramignag Portfolio (3.70%), and Jupiter India (2.82%) are among the other marquee investors in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

Seven domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 15 schemes, Juniper Hotels said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. They have collectively netted 33.33% of the anchor portion of Rs 270 crore.

Tata Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Quant Mutual Fund are among the key investors in this category.

The leading book managers for the anchor round were ICICI Securities Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and CLSA India Pvt.