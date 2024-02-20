Juniper Hotels Mops Up Rs 810 Crore Via Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
The company allotted 2.25 crore shares at Rs 360 apiece to 43 anchor investors.
Juniper Hotels Ltd. has raised Rs 810 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.
Kotak Multicap Fund got the highest allocation of 12.35%.
HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Prudential Assurance Co. secured 4.01% each, while Goldman Sachs ODI (3.95%), Cramignag Portfolio (3.70%), and Jupiter India (2.82%) are among the other marquee investors in the pre-IPO round fundraising.
Seven domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 15 schemes, Juniper Hotels said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. They have collectively netted 33.33% of the anchor portion of Rs 270 crore.
Tata Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Quant Mutual Fund are among the key investors in this category.
The leading book managers for the anchor round were ICICI Securities Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and CLSA India Pvt.
About Juniper Hotels IPO
Juniper Hotels will launch its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore.
The hospitality firm has set a price band of Rs 342–360 per share for its three-day IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 5 crore shares.
The minimum application lot size is 40 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,400 for retail investors. Qualified institutional buyers are required to invest a minimum of 14 lots or 560 shares, while non-institutional investors must invest a minimum of 70 lots or 2,800 shares.
The maiden offer, which concludes on Friday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Feb. 28.