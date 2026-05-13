Will NEET 2026 Fees Be Refunded? What Students Need To Know After Exam Cancellation

Following cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3, authorities have assured candidates a fresh examination will be conducted soon, and no additional fees will be charged.

According to official updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will refund the full examination fee to all registered candidates. The refund will be processed automatically to the same bank account or payment method used at the time of registration.

"Fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources," the notification read.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

Students have also been informed that they do not need to fill out any fresh application or pay any additional fee for the re-exam, as their existing registration details will remain valid.

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"The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied," the notification added.

The NEET paper was scrapped following reports of an alleged leak. On the night of May 7, NTA got a tip from a whistleblower about a 'guess paper' being circulated with questions matching those that had appeared in the May 3 paper.

NTA checked these claims on May 8 and 9, and by May 10-11, some of those questions in the messages seemed to match the actual exam paper.

The government has now asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the allegations related to the exam. "NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it stated.

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"Whether it is somebody from inside or somebody from outside, CBI will do a complete fair inquiry and will identify anyone, whoever it may be - whether inside or outside, that doesn't matter," NTA director general Abhishek Singh told ANI.

"Whosoever is guilty, whosoever has caused us to come to this situation will be identified, punished and sent to jail," he added.

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