Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? The New Lieutenant Governor Of Delhi

Taranjit Singh Sandhu—the national capital's 23rd Lieutenant Governor, assumed office last month, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has now been named LG of Ladakh. Notably, the former Indian diplomat, served as India's Ambassador to the US during Donald Trump's first presidency.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Sharing a photo with Sandhu on Truth Social platform, Trump praised his diplomatic career and contribution in strengthening India-US relations.

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"As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the US-India relationship. Wishing him success in leading Delhi's progress, and furthering global ties!" Trump said.

Sandhu, a former Indian diplomat, served as India's Ambassador to the US during Trump's first presidency. He assumed the charge of Delhi LG in March, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has now been named LG of Ladakh.

Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu?

After the swearing-in ceremony as Delhi's LG, Sandhu called the capital his “Karmbhumi,” recalling his college years here as well as earlier service years in the city as a foreign service officer.

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is among India's most experienced diplomats on US affairs. He served in Washington, D.C. several times and was India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024. Earlier, he also served as Deputy Chief of Mission (2013–2017) at the Embassy of India and handled the US Congress liaison work.

Between 2017 and 2020, Sandhu was India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and earlier led the political wing in Colombo. He also served as Consul General in Frankfurt and held key roles in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The 63-year-old former diplomat also served at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 2005 to 2009. In 2024, he entered politics and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP ticket, but did not win.

Sandhu began his career in the Soviet Union (1990–1992). After its breakup, he helped open India's embassy in Ukraine and served in Kyiv from 1992 to 1994.

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Born in 1963, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh and graduated in History from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. He later earned a Master's in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He is married to Reenat Sandhu, who serves as India's Ambassador to the Netherlands.

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