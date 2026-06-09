Who Is Kakoli Ghosh? Mamata Banerjee's Crisis Deepens As 'Rebel' Faction Of TMC MPs Takes Shape

A rebellion is quietly taking shape within the Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha contingent, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is emerging as its most vocal face.

A physician, a five-time electoral contestant, and one of Trinamool Congress's most recognisable Lok Sabha faces, Kakoli Ghosh has been with Mamata Banerjee for more than four decades.

Her decision to lead a group of 20 TMC MPs in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements carries weight precisely because of how long and how loyally she has stood by Banerjee.

Four Decades With "Didi"

Ghosh was with Banerjee through the wilderness years of opposition, contesting and losing five elections before finally winning in 2009. "I was with her when she was not in power," she told ANI. "It is useless to say that just because she is not in power in West Bengal, I have left. It is not that."

The statement was as much a credential as a defence, underlining that her loyalty was forged under adversity, not convenience.

Doctor, Parliamentarian, Party Voice

A practising physician, Ghosh has represented the Barasat constituency in North 24 Parganas in the Lok Sabha and built a reputation as a consistent voice on health policy and women's issues within Parliament.

She has been one of TMC's more media-visible MPs, frequently deployed by the party as a spokesperson, making her public dissent all the more conspicuous.

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Why She Is Revolting Now

Ghosh told ANI that things had been "getting from bad to worse" in Bengal, citing financial irregularities, a collapse of education, health and the film industry, and excessive pressure on government officers.

"There was a policy which was a pro-people agenda for the poor people of the state... But in the last 3-4 years, the work has been suboptimal," she said.

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My Head Will Not Bow'

On intimidation, she was characteristically blunt. "Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi... Maine bohot seh liya," she said, my head may be cut off but it will not bow; I have endured enough.

"I have been fighting here for 40 years. The words of such people have absolutely no effect on me."

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