Who Is Jahangir Khan? TMC’s ‘Pushpa’ Withdraws From Falta Re-election Race

In a surprise move, TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, also known as 'Pushpa', withdrew from the Falta repoll scheduled for May 21, leaving several within his own party stumped too.

The Election Commission had ordered the repoll after allegations of malpractice, and his sudden exit has heightened tensions in the constituency, as per media reports.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reacted strongly, claiming Khan withdrew because he did not have polling agents and had “no other option.” He described the withdrawal as an admission of likely defeat and mocked him as a 'running-away' candidate.

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The TMC, however, maintained that Khan's decision was personal. TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said they had received information about his withdrawal, but had not been officially informed of the reasons behind it, reported Mint.

Khan said he withdrew from the repoll keeping the constituency's interests in mind, citing the Chief Minister's special development package. Calling himself “the son of Falta”, he said he wanted peace and growth in the area and announced his exit on May 19.

Who is Jahangir Khan?

Khan, a TMC strongman in Falta contesting in place of MLA Sankar Kumar Naskar, faced allegations of voter intimidation ahead of the April 29 polls and reportedly received a warning from Uttar Pradesh officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who has earned the moniker of 'Singham' for his numerous encounters.

Following their face-off in April, Khan had challenged him at an election rally, saying, "If you are Singham, then I am Pushpa. Pushpa never bows down."

Reports alleged that tapes were placed on EVMs to conceal candidates' names except those of TMC, which eventually led to the repoll. On May 2, hundreds of people blocked roads over alleged TMC intimidation, following which the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) had to be deployed.

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Allegations have also been made against Khan for assisting TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in securing a large lead in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Diamond Harbour region, which includes Falta.

In his April 7 nomination affidavit, Khan declared that he had no FIRs or pending cases against him in court.

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