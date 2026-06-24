'Mumbai Clean, Fully Working': How Mumbaikars Reacted To Heavy Rain, Waterlogging

As Mumbai recorded one of its heaviest spells of monsoon rainfall in years, residents took to social media with a mix of admiration, frustration and humour, even as visuals of flooded subways, submerged tunnels and waterlogged roads circulated widely.

"Mumbai was desperate for rains and we got 52% of our June average in 12 hours. So much rain would've brought any city in India to standstill but not us," wrote user Krishna Anand on X, adding, "The rest of Mumbai is clean, fully working, all offices attended and no flooding... Well done Mumbaikars."

Several users pointed to data showing the scale of the downpour.

According to figures shared by journalist Richa Pinto, Mumbai received heavy overnight rainfall between 8 pm on June 23 and 6 am on June 24, with average rainfall of 184 mm recorded in the island city, 154 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 190 mm in the western suburbs.

Citing this, user Mukul Agarwal wrote, "Nearly 250 mm of rain in about 8 hours and the city is still functioning near normal... That is Mumbai for you... And for whatever their faults, @mybmc does a very good job during rains."

Hourly breakdowns also did the rounds, with one post showing Borivali recording 47 mm and Versova 46 mm of rain between 11 pm and midnight alone, prompting one user to remark, "Mumbai rains and waterlogging go hand in hand."

Not all the reactions were celebratory. A clash broke out online over the Andheri subway, a perennial flooding hotspot, after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted visuals from the spot with a jibe about the "Triple engine Sarkar."

ALSO READ: Mumbaikars Should Enjoy Rains, Says Mayor Ritu Tawde Amid Waterlogging, Slow Moving Traffic

Responding, another user argued the subway was never meant to handle road-level drainage, adding, "Learn geography and history about Mumbai."

Other posts offered lighter moments amid the deluge, including footage of peacocks spotted wandering an empty Peddar Road in South Mumbai, and visuals from the city's Metro 3 underground station at Hutatma Chowk, which one user said remained "bone dry" despite the heavy rains, countering expectations of flooding.

ALSO READ: Videos Capture Mumbai Rains Chaos: Waterlogged Streets, Slow Moving Traffic As Heavy Downpour Continues

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