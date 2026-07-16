Weather Alert: Will It Rain Heavily Today In Mumbai, Thane And Palghar? Check IMD's Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will have partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers in city and suburbs. Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies on Thursday, with light rain in isolated parts of the city.

The IMD has placed all three districts under a green alert, indicating that no significant weather-related disruptions are expected. However, a large tree collapsed in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East. No casualties were reported.

Private weather forecaster Rushikesh Agre said Mumbai and its surrounding areas were likely to receive mostly passing showers over the next 48 hours. Rainfall activity could intensify after the weekend, with consistent moderate to heavy showers expected during the following week.

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AccuWeather has forecast occasional rain in Mumbai on Thursday, with the daytime temperature likely to reach 32°C. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at around 27°C, while the probability of precipitation stands at 91%.

Skymet expects temperatures to range between 25°C and 32°C through the day, accompanied by cloudy conditions and light evening showers. Wind speeds could rise to 22.8 kmph, while humidity may range between 66% and 78%. The conditions are expected to turn cooler and more humid overnight. Temperatures may fall to between 24°C and 28°C, with moderate rainfall of around 4 mm possible.

On the high tide schedule in July, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that during July 14-18, 2026, the height of the waves will be more than 4.5 meters. The Mumbai civic body has urged citizens to avoid going to the seashore during high tide.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues 4.85-Metre High Tide Warning; Will It Rain Heavily Today?

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