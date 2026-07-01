Navi Mumbai: Water Level In Morbe Dam Drops To Below 9% Amid El Nino Impact, Civic Body Issues Appeal

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued an urgent public appeal to residents after water storage levels in Morbe Dam plummeted to a critical 8.84%.

Local authorities are warning of a looming water supply crisis, citing significantly reduced rainfall over the past season driven by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

“The water level in Morbe Dam has fallen alarmingly, and the dam now has only 8.84% water storage remaining. The crisis is at the doorstep, so do not forget that every drop of water is precious. Stop wasting water today and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation,” it said in a post on X.

The Morbe Dam, located near Karjat, is the primary source of drinking water for the twin city of Navi Mumbai. The current reserve of less than 9% represents a stark deficit for this time of year, forcing municipal engineers and planners into emergency conservation mode.

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In an official public notice issued by the NMMC Water Supply Department, authorities highlighted the severity of the situation, saying, “Due to El Niño, rainfall is less this year; the water level of Morbe Dam has gone down. Use water carefully, avoid crisis!"

In another tweet, the NMMC urged people to stop wasting water by using a pipe to wash cars. “Instead of a pipe, take water in a single bucket and wipe the car down.”

On June 29, the body urged residents to fundamentally alter their daily habits, with the NMMC issuing a checklist of conservation measures:

Do not keep the tap running while doing chores.

Avoid using showers for bathing.

Do not throw away the previous day's water thinking it is stale.

Stop wasting drinking water by using it to wash cars.

Do not throw away water used for washing vegetables, fruits, or rinsing lentils and rice; give it to the plants.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai from July 1 to July 4. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during this period.

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