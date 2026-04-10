Is Monalisa Minor? Pocso Case Filed Against Husband Of 'Mahakumbh Viral Girl'

The controversy surrounding Monalisa, the viral face from the Kumbh Mela, has deepened after authorities alleged that she may be a minor, prompting legal action against her husband, Farman Khan.

According to reports, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has determined that Monalisa is 16-year-old.

Based on this finding, an FIR has been registered against Farman Khan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at a police station in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

If Monalisa is legally confirmed to be a minor, the case could lead to arrest, prosecution, and potential annulment of the marriage under applicable laws.

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Officials reportedly verified records from a government hospital in Maheshwar, which indicate that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009.

If confirmed, this would make her a minor under Indian law, rendering the marriage legally invalid and exposing the husband to stringent penal provisions.

So far, neither Monalisa nor Farman Khan have issued any public statement on the allegations.

Monalisa first gained widespread attention during the Kumbh Mela, where videos highlighting her striking appearance went viral, leading to social media fame and entertainment opportunities.

She was later cast in projects, including a Malayalam film. It was during this phase that she reportedly met Farman Khan.

Their association soon evolved into a relationship, culminating in marriage despite opposition from her family.

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The couple shared visuals from their wedding and media interactions on social platforms.

Their relationship, however, has drawn mixed reactions online, particularly over their reported age gap and interfaith background.

Reports suggest the two connected on Facebook about six months prior to their marriage.

Family opposition reportedly stemmed from both age concerns and religious differences. There were also claims that Monalisa faced pressure regarding marriage decisions within her family.

At one point, when she was working on a film project, her father allegedly attempted to take her back home. Following this, the couple approached a police station in Thiruvananthapuram seeking protection.

With an FIR now registered under POCSO, the case is likely to proceed as a serious criminal investigation. Authorities may verify age documents independently, record statements, and determine whether offences under child protection laws have been committed.

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