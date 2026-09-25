Varanasi's First Urban Ropeway Nears Completion, Promising Faster City Connectivity

India's first urban ropeway service in Varanasi is in the final stage of becoming operational, serving tourists and connecting prime locations of the city, such as the railway station and Kashi Vishwanath Dham according to a report in NDTV India.

The 3.85-km corridor is designed to provide faster connectivity between Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and Godowlia, reducing travel time between key city hubs from around 45 minutes to approximately 15-16 minutes while helping ease traffic congestion and pollution.

As the project is currently 94.35% complete, trial runs are underway at Kashi Vidyapeeth. Officials expect the remaining work and testing to be completed before Diwali, subject to final preparations.

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The ropeway will connect Varanasi Cantt railway station with Godowlia, a busy route used by residents and visitors. Officials have targeted completion in November, although a date for the start of passenger services has yet to be confirmed. Presently, the work continues on station finishing and other remaining tasks.

Railway Stations, Fare

The route will have five stations: Cantt, Kashi Vidyapith, Rathyatra, Girjaghar and Godowlia. Girjaghar will serve as a technical station. The corridor is planned to have 29 towers. The service is intended to give passengers another way to travel through an area where narrow roads and heavy traffic can slow journeys.

The fare for the full ropeway trip from Cantt to Godowlia will cost Rs 50 per passenger, while shorter journeys will start from Rs 10. Regular commuters using the Kashi Smart Pass can receive a 20% discount, bringing the full-route fare down to Rs 40. Monthly pass holders can receive discounts of up to 30%, according to NDTV India.

Passengers will also have access to a cloakroom at Varanasi Cantt. Ticket holders can store luggage weighing up to 15 kg free of charge for the first two hours, after which a charge of Rs 50 per hour will apply.

A premium gondola service is also planned at Rs 2,000 per trip. Educational institutions and organised groups can access a concessional rate of Rs 1,200 per gondola when bookings are made in advance.

Infrastructure

The stations are being equipped with digital ticketing systems, escalators, lifts, CCTV surveillance and fire-safety facilities. The stations are also designed to make them accessible for senior citizens and differently abled passengers. Once operational, the ropeway is expected to provide an alternative public transport option for residents and visitors travelling across central Varanasi.

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