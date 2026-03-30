UPPSC Announces PCS Final Result 2024: How To Check? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) revealed the conclusive results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (UPPSC 2024). Neha Panchal achieved the first rank, followed closely by Ananya Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh in second place, while Abhay Pratap Singh secured the third spot.

This year, female candidates made a remarkable impression, with six candidates in the top 10, among which four hail from Uttar Pradesh. Out of a total of 947 positions across 24 categories, 932 have been successfully filled. Nevertheless, one Vyavasthadhikari role and 14 Vyavasthapak positions remain unoccupied due to the absence of qualified candidates. The selection results can be accessed on the Commission's website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

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Follow this guide to check & download UPPSC results

Step1: Access the official site uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, select UPPSC PCS 2026 Final Result.

Step 3: The list sorted by roll number will be downloaded.

Step 4: Hit ctrl + F and type in the candidate's name or roll number

Step 5: Store it for future use.

Step 6: Total Passing percentage

As per UPPCS Secretary Ashok Kumar, information regarding candidates' scores and the category-wise/post-wise cut-off marks will be published shortly on the official Commission website. Among the 932 chosen candidates, 613 are male, and 319 are female, resulting in a 34.22 percent success rate for women.

This indicates a slight increase compared to PCS-2023, where 251 candidates were selected, comprising 167 men and 84 women, with the female success rate around 33.46 percent.

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Interview process schedule

In a detailed announcement regarding the examination process, the UPPSC interviews took place between Feb. 26 and March 23, during which 21 candidates were absent. Successful candidates from the UPPSC examination whose results are marked with ‘PROV' are required to submit the necessary documents by the specified deadline; otherwise, the Commission will nullify their application or selection.

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