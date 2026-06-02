Twisha Sharma Dowry Case: Husband Samarth Singh, Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh Remanded In Judicial Custody

A court in Bhopal on Tuesday remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment, in judicial custody for 14 days on completion of their CBI remand. Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

The CBI produced Samarth Singh and his mother, a retired district judge, in the court of Shobhna Bhalave, after completion of their remand, following which they were sent in judicial custody till June 16, said Twisha's family lawyer, Ankur Pandey.

A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the former model's alleged suicide at her marital home here using dummies.

The central agency, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to give a detailed account of happenings on the night of May 12, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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