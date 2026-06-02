Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Twisha Sharma Dowry Case: Husband Samarth Singh, Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh Remanded In Judicial Custody

Bhopal court remands Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, accused of dowry harassment, in judicial custody for 14 days after CBI remand completion in Twisha Sharma case.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Twisha Sharma Dowry Case: Husband Samarth Singh, Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh Remanded In Judicial Custody
Model-actor Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh being produced before the Bhopal district court
Photo: PTI

A court in Bhopal on Tuesday remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment, in judicial custody for 14 days on completion of their CBI remand. Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

The CBI produced Samarth Singh and his mother, a retired district judge, in the court of Shobhna Bhalave, after completion of their remand, following which they were sent in judicial custody till June 16, said Twisha's family lawyer, Ankur Pandey.

A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the former model's alleged suicide at her marital home here using dummies.

The central agency, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to give a detailed account of happenings on the night of May 12, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Apple iPhone Ultra May Come In White, Get Vapour Chamber Cooling

Apple iPhone Ultra May Come In White, Get Vapour Chamber Cooling

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source