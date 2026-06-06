Trump's Immigration Crackdown: 1,076 Indian Nationals Deported In 2026, Confirms MEA

The United States has deported 1,076 Indian nationals so far in 2026 as part of President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement measures. Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said during a media briefing.

"So far this year, 1,076 Indian citizens have been deported from the US, whereas last year the figure stood at 3,567," he said.

While the data shows a sharp drop in annual deportations compared to 2025, it is still a massive number.

Those deported include people with undocumented status and visa violations.

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India and the US maintain regular engagement on migration matters. "Discussions regarding migration and mobility are underway between the two sides. The focus is on how to crack down on and curb illegal migration, while simultaneously ensuring that this does not adversely affect legal migration," Jaiswal added.

Immigration has been a politically sensitive issue for the Trump administration. India has reiterated that it is the obligation of all nations to repatriate their nationals found to be residing illegally abroad, subject to verification of nationality.

The Government of India continues to coordinate closely with the United States on the deportation of individuals who entered the US illegally, overstayed their visas or reside without documentation. Lists of individuals identified for deportation by US authorities are thoroughly scrutinised and verified by relevant Indian agencies. Only those confirmed as Indian nationals are accepted for deportation to India.

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Only this week, about 30 individuals from India were found residing illegally in the United States while employed as commercial truck drivers. They were apprehended during a federal operation and are expected to be deported shortly.

US Border Patrol arrested 52 people in Arizona during 'Operation Checkmate' during the week of May 11-15. Among 36 illegal semi-truck drivers caught, 30 were Indian nationals. They held CDLs from several states or none at all. Most had expired work permits issued under Joe Biden. All will be deported under federal law.

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