Telangana HC Orders CVC Probe Into Can Fin Homes Whistleblower Complaint Over Hiring Practices

The Telangana High Court has directed the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to conduct an independent probe into allegations of large‑scale recruitment irregularities at Can Fin Homes Ltd, rejecting the company's contention that the dispute was a private employment matter. The order came in response to a whistleblower complaint filed by Manoj K Badal, assistant general manager (HR) at Can Fin Homes, who alleged systemic manipulations in hiring processes across the housing finance company. Canara Bank, a public sector lender, is the promoter of Can Fin Homes and holds a 30% stake in the company.

In its order, the High Court said the allegations could not be brushed aside, particularly as they involved officials of Canara Bank who serve on the board of Can Fin Homes. The court noted that the presence of public sector officials and government‑linked ownership brought the matter squarely within the scope of vigilance scrutiny.

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Badal alleged that the then general manager (HR) pushed unqualified and preferred candidates into recruitment lists, while meritorious candidates were allegedly excluded. The complaint claimed that marksheets were altered and selection processes manipulated to favour select individuals. The whistleblower further told the court that he was subjected to pressure and threats for refusing to endorse illegal selections and was transferred within days of flagging the irregularities through internal channels.

Can Fin Homes had argued that the dispute arose purely out of an employment relationship and did not warrant intervention by external watchdogs. However, the High Court disagreed, holding that allegations involving public sector officials and a company promoted by a nationalised bank could not be treated as a private dispute.

The court also observed that earlier inaction by authorities warranted scrutiny and directed both the Central Vigilance Commission and the Reserve Bank of India to examine the whistleblower's complaint, along with the response—or lack thereof—from the company and regulators. The CVC has been asked to look into the recruitment allegations, the role of company and bank officials, and the circumstances surrounding the whistleblower's transfer.

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