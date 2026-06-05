Full Squad In Centre Circle: FIFA Unveils New Pre-Match Ceremony For World Cup 2026

Ahead of the World Cup, FIFA has announced that it is going to put in place a new pre-match ceremony with the aim to strengthen the connection between players and fans while enhancing one of football's most anticipated moments.

The new pre-game ceremony is built around a 360-degree stadium experience and will involve music from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. The revamped ceremony will feature oversized national flags, on-pitch visual displays, a centre-circle banner and immersive fan-focused elements designed to engage supporters from every seat in the stadium.

"As the FIFA World Cup grows, we continue to innovate the way the game is experienced," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The players of the two teams, accompanied by youth programme escorts, will enter the field through a dedicated arch near their respective tunnels. In a significant change from routine international games and club-football matches, every member of the matchday squad, not just the starting XI, will gather around the centre-circle banner during the national anthems, allowing all selected players to share in the pride and emotion of representing their country on football's biggest stage.

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"Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone in the stadium," Infantino explained.

Following the anthems, traditional pre-match formalities, including handshakes, team photographs and the captains' coin toss, will proceed as usual.

The football's governing body aims to continue adding more elements to match day ceremonies. This will involve coloured smoke and pyrotechnics. However, the spectators will have to wait as FIFA plans to introduce them in the later stages of the tournament. The youth programme and players' tunnel will also feature branding integrations from FIFA's commercial partners, including Adidas, Coca-Cola, Kia, Mengniu, Qatar Airways and Quaker.

The US, Canada and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is for the first time that the World Cup is being co-hosted by three countries. The upcoming tournament will be the biggest men's football world cup as it has been expanded to 48 teams. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19 with matches taking place across 16 cities of the three countries.

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