TCS 'Conversion' Case: Absconding Accused HR Nida Khan Moves Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Nida Khan, the absconding HR manager accused in the alleged religious coercion case at Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik unit, has approached a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail to avoid arrest.

Khan, who has been untraceable since the case surfaced, has now re-established contact with her legal team and moved the plea even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues efforts to locate her.

The matter has triggered a major corporate controversy, with police registering nine FIRs based on complaints of sexual harassment and religious pressure at the workplace. Investigators have so far arrested eight employees — seven men and a woman — while Khan remains on the run.

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According to police, the accused allegedly operated in a coordinated manner, targeting women employees. Khan, who was part of the internal POSH committee, is accused of suppressing complaints and discouraging victims from pursuing action.

The SIT has found that over 70 complaints were allegedly ignored by the HR department and senior officials without escalation.

Victims have claimed repeated inaction, with Khan reportedly asking them to drop complaints and downplaying incidents.

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Digital evidences, including emails, call records and chats, are being examined to establish coordination among the accused and possible financial links. Investigators are also probing wider connections, with agencies such as ATS and NIA being contacted.

Meanwhile, a Nashik court has remanded another accused, operations manager Ashwini Chainani, to judicial custody till April 28.

Tata Consultancy Services has termed the allegations “gravely concerning”, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy and stating it is fully cooperating with the ongoing probe.

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