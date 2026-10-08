Saudi Arabia On Alert: Indians Advised To Stay Indoors As Riyadh Flights Suspended Till October 10

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued an advisory to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to remain alert and vigilant and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels amid an evolving security situation in the kingdom.

The advisory, issued on October 8, comes after a reported Houthi-claimed ballistic missile attack disrupted operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Loud booms were reportedly heard across the Saudi capital, while smoke was seen rising from a stationary aircraft at the airport.

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The Indian Embassy has advised nationals to stay indoors as necessary and exercise caution as the situation develops. It has also issued a specific appeal against sharing or reposting videos and news related to the ongoing events.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the Embassy of India in Riyadh said in its advisory.



Despite the developments, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it continues to function normally. The Consulate in Jeddah and outsourced consular services through VFS are also operating as usual.

The embassy said it will issue further updates and advisories whenever necessary and urged members of the Indian community to rely on its official social media handles for verified information.

Indian nationals requiring assistance can also contact the 24x7 helpline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) at 8002471234.

The advisory follows heightened concern in Riyadh after the reported missile incident and comes as regional security developments continue to affect civilian movement and aviation operations.

The disruption has also affected air travel between India and Saudi Arabia. Air India Express has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10, citing the evolving situation in the region.

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" In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until 10 October. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Affected Air India Express passengers have been offered the option of rescheduling their flights without additional charges or opting for a full refund on cancellation.

For Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia, the embassy has advised caution and stressed the importance of relying on official channels for updates rather than circulating unverified information online.

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