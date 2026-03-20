RRB Releases ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026; Challenge Window Open Until March 26 — Check How To

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has launched the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 1, enabling candidates to verify their answers and raise any discrepancies. The review period commenced on March 20, 2026 (starting from 5 PM) and will be accessible until March 26, 2026 (5 PM).

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Follow these steps to check and download the RRB ALP answer key

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website

Step 2: Click on the “RRB ALP Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Input your login credentials

Step 4: Submit the information to access the answer key

Step 5: Review and download it

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference

Challenge window fee and deadline

RRB has enabled an online facility for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key, and objections must be submitted only in online mode by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question, which will be refunded if the objection is found valid; candidates must also provide supporting documents or proper justification, and no objections will be accepted after March 26, 2026, 5 PM.

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Once the window for objections closes on March 26, 2026 (5 PM), the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will meticulously assess all submissions. Each challenge will be scrutinised against the official question papers and the grading criteria. If an objection is deemed valid, the relevant answer in the provisional key will be amended.

Following this assessment, RRB will unveil the final answer key, which will be deemed authoritative for calculating candidates' scores in CBT 1. Based on these scores, the board will compile the CBT 1 results, determining which candidates progress to the next phase of recruitment.

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