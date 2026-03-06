RRB Technician Mock Test 2026 Link Activated For CEN 02/2025 — How To Attempt

The RRB Technician Computer-Based Examination for CEN 02/2025 scheduled for the 6th, 9th, 10th, and 13th of March 2026, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially launched the RRB Technician Official Mock Test 2026 Link as of 4th March 2026. This mock test link is now available on the official website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ and can be accessed by signing in with valid credentials.

The Official Mock Examination 2026 link for RRB Technician (Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3) has now been made available on the official website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/, designed to assist candidates in familiarizing themselves with the authentic exam atmosphere. Engaging with this test enables candidates to grow accustomed to the computer-based format and mitigate confusion on the day of the exam.

Follow these to attempt mock test for RRB Technician recruitment

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ or simply select the link provided above.

Step 2: Next, click on “Click Here for Mock Test of CEN 02/2025 (Technician (Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3))” under Mock Test for CBT.

Step 3: A login screen will be displayed.

Step 4: Press the “Sign In” button.

Step 5: Select your preferred language and review the instructions.

Step 6: Then, click on “I am ready to commence".

Step 7: The mock test will load onto the screen starting with the first question.

The RRB Technician Practice Examination is crafted to replicate the actual test format closely. Aspirants can gain a clear insight into the latest question pattern, exam layout, and level of difficulty.

These practice exams are meticulously developed according to the current RRB Technician examination guidelines, making them exceptionally beneficial for final review sessions. The RRB Technician Recruitment Test intends to fill a total of 6,238 openings for the hiring of Grade-I (Signal) & Various Types of Technician Grade-III positions.

