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'Roachie’ Refused to Leave: Cockroach Interrupts Dinner At JW Marriott, Cardiologist Tags Tukaram Mundhe

Cardiologist Ashok Seth spotted a baby cockroach at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, prompting him to raise hygiene concerns. He tagged food-safety officials on X, while Marriott Bonvoy Assist apologised and said it would investigate.

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'Roachie’ Refused to Leave: Cockroach Interrupts Dinner At JW Marriott, Cardiologist Tags Tukaram Mundhe
Dinner came with an uninvited guest at JW Marriott Mumbai, leaving cardiologist Dr Ashok Seth asking for action on hygiene standards
Image: JW Marriott Website

A baby cockroach crawling across his dinner table was the last thing cardiologist Dr Ashok Seth expected to encounter while dining at JW Marriott Mumbai. Seth, chairman of Fortis Healthcare, has now raised concerns over hygiene at the hotel's Romano restaurant following the incident.

Seth recorded a video of the insect and subsequently shared it on X on September 20. In his post, he sarcastically wrote," Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. ‘Roachie' - a baby cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott , Sahar , Mumbai, Saturday night"

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Seth added, "Despite our persuasion ‘ Roachie' refused to leave. Maybe wanted Piazza and not Pasta. But he really took our appetite away. We left." 

He tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and JW Marriott in his social media post, "*Thankfully we are in Mr Munde's , territory and he most likely will look into this also*."

Speaking to NDTV, Seth described the incident as a serious hygiene concern , "We spotted one cockroach on the table, I am sure there will be more in the kitchen. This shows Marriott's extremely casual attitude towards hygiene," he told.

Seth said he was dining with foreign delegates at the time and described the called the incident as "an embarrassment for the country", particularly given that it took place at a five-star hotel.

Responding to Dr. Seth's post, Marriott Bonvoy Assist apologized and responded to Seth's post on X, apologising for the experience and stating, “Hello Dr Ashok, thank you for letting us know. We take this matter seriously. We would like to look into it for you.” 

ALSO READ: FDA's Big Action In Mumbai: Licences Of Milan Punjab, Sadguru Sweets Suspended

A major statewide food safety drive led by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has been underway since May 2026. Targeting severe hygiene lapses and poor food quality, the extensive inspection and raid campaign has led to license suspensions for numerous prominent restaurants, cafes, and eateries across the state.

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