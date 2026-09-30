'Recipe For A Peaceful Life, Not Success': Netizens Debate Harsh Goenka's Viral Post

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Wednesday shared a list of simple rules that he believes can help people succeed in life. His suggestions focus on everyday habits, including speaking politely, eating sensibly, getting enough sleep, working patiently and managing money wisely.

Sharing the list on X, Goenka highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between personal habits, professional conduct and financial discipline.

“How to succeed in life? Talk softly. Eat sensibly. Sleep sufficiently. Work patiently. Think creatively. Behave decently. Earn honestly. Save regularly. Spend intelligently. Simple rules, but difficult to master," he wrote.

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The post received a mixed response from users, with some agreeing with Goenka while others questioned whether these habits alone could lead to success.

One user pointed to the growing emphasis on speed in modern life, writing, “Patience is a very rare ingredient for today's fast world. Everyone wants fast careers, not sticking with one organisation even for a year & also partners (no more life partners). No patience on the roads etc… list is long.”

Another user argued that the suggestions were more about living peacefully than achieving success.

“Sir these rules are not to succeed in life. These can be the rules to live a peaceful life but not a successful life,” a second user wrote.

Another comment joked, “Sounds like the recipe for a balanced diet, except the dessert is a promotion.”

Some users, however, agreed with the broader message while noting that following all the rules at once can be difficult.

“Perfect list. I would say, it's too perfect. If everybody followed it, I don't think we'll require any laws. But as usual, we're human beings and we are bound to make mistakes and deviate from this perfect plan,” one user said.

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Goenka's suggestion to “talk softly” also drew a humorous response, with one user writing, “These days talking softly in lot of places is like getting ourselves buried.”

Others agreed with the underlying message. “That's the irony.. all important things in life are very simple but tough to master,” one user wrote.

Another summed it up simply: “True. Simple things are ignored first.”

“Not difficult to master these simple rules one at a time… the problem is applying them all at once," wrote another user.

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