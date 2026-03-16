Ramadan Timings: Check March 17 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Your City

The ongoing holy month of Ramadan began on Feb. 19 this year. For Muslims, this is a period of fasting, prayer and reflection and is one of the most auspicious times of the year.

In Ramadan, Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur'an. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and symbolises discipline and gratitude.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and focus on spiritual growth and charity. Ramadan, also called Ramzan, starts after the crescent moon is sighted. It usually begins first in Gulf countries and a day later in India and nearby regions.

During this period, every day begins with Sehri, which is the pre-fast meal consumed by Muslims before sunrise. Their fast concludes with Iftar, the evening meal that is taken after sunset every day.

Timings For Iftar Across Major Cities In India On March 17:

New Delhi: 05:11 a.m. (Sehri); 06:31 p.m. (Iftar)

Mumbai: 05:33 a.m. (Sehri); 06:49 p.m. (Iftar)

Kolkata: 04:29 a.m. (Sehri); 05:46 p.m. (Iftar)

Bengaluru: 05:16 a.m. (Sehri); 06:30 p.m. (Iftar)

Chennai: 05:05 a.m. (Sehri); 06:20 p.m. (Iftar)

Hyderabad: 05:11 a.m. (Sehri); 06:26 p.m. (Iftar)

Lucknow: 04:57 a.m. (Sehri); 06:16 p.m. (Iftar)

Jaipur: 05:17 a.m. (Sehri); 06:36 p.m. (Iftar)

Bhopal: 05:13 a.m. (Sehri); 06:30 p.m. (Iftar)

Ramadan Significance:

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid ul-Fitr. During this key holiday, they engage in morning prayers, charity and family feasts. The day marks the conclusion of the fasting month and the celebration starts after the new crescent moon is sighted. This year, Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 20 or 21 in India.

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