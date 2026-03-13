In Queue For LPG Cylinder, 66-Year-Old Punjab Man Suffers Heart Attack, Dies: Report

A 66-year-old man reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest while waiting in line for a domestic LPG cylinder in Barnala district of Punjab amid concerns over LPG supply.

The man was identified as Bhushan Kumar Mittal, a resident of Sehna village.

He had been attempting to secure a cylinder for two to three days and arrived at the gas agency around 7 am to join the queue.

He received token number 25 for the cylinder, while the line had swelled to over 125 people by the time of the incident.

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According to HT, Sehna station house officer (SHO) Renu said that Mittal fell unconscious around 8am, moments before the agency was slated to open.

Authorities stated that Mittal was 25th in a queue that had grown to more than 130 individuals by the time of the incident.

Individuals waiting in line have told TOI that the agency has extended the refill wait time to 45 days, whereas previously, cylinders were replenished in about 25 days.

It's been said that clients who received their last delivery within the previous 45 days were turned away.

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The deceased is survived by his wife and a married daughter. The couple lived alone in Sehna. Meanwhile, the local authorities are monitoring gas agencies across the district to manage the surging crowds.

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