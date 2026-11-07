Punjab Govt Announces DA Hike For Computer Teachers

The Punjab government on Saturday announced a 40 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for 6,507 computer teachers and regularised services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under Samagra Shiksha.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Punjab government has announced a major benefit for its employees. The government has approved a historic 40 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for 6,507 Computer Teachers (PICTES), taking it from 181 per cent to 221 per cent," Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a statement.

The state government has also regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under Samagra Shiksha. This decision will provide greater stability and security to these employees, he added.

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The state government has also decided to extend salary-related benefits to these employees. The government is fully committed to the welfare of its employees and ensuring their secure future, Mann said.

"No stone is being left unturned by the state government to ensure the welfare and well-being of its employees. We are committed to providing them with a secure future and ensuring that they receive the benefits they deserve," he noted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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