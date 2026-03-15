Pune To Get More Metro Rail Routes In May And July, Says Chief Minister Fadnavis

Pune will get additional metro rail routes in May and July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating Metro Bhavan, the headquarters of the MahaMetro Pune Project.

"Maharashtra is the first state to formulate GCC (Global Capability Centres) policy and in such a situation mobility is very important. We are committed to making Pune congestion free by building metro rail lines. We are also planning underground tunnelling for uninterrupted mobility," he said.

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Fadnavis admitted that metro rail work in the state's second largest city, also a major industrial and services hub, started late but construction was progressing rapidly now.

"In May and July, we will inaugurate more phases of Pune metro rail. We planned a network of 80 kilometres, work on 55 kilometres of which is now nearing completion. The Hinjewadi metro line will start in May. Another 11 km of metro in Pune will be ready by May. There is also a plan to extend the metro line till upcoming Purandar airport," he said.

A total of 200 kilometres of metro rail lines is planned for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad together, he said, adding the aim is to bring greater mobility to Pune's transportation system and make the city congestion free.

Punekars like the metro rail, since around 25,000 passengers use the system daily, the CM added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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