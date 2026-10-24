Pune School Horror: Class 9 Boy Stabs Girl Classmate After Instagram Video Dispute

A social media dispute allegedly escalated into a violent attack at a Pune school on Friday, when a 14-year-old Class 9 boy allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his female classmate in the face and chest, The Indian Express reported.

The attack took place outside a classroom at an English-medium school in Balewadi and is suspected to have stemmed from a dispute over Instagram videos recorded during a school trip.

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The injured girl was rushed to a hospital in Baner for treatment. According to the police, she sustained serious injuries to her face and chest, but her condition was stable. Her statement has also been recorded as part of the investigation.

The accused student, also aged 14, has been apprehended by the police and sent to an observation home, as he is a minor in conflict with the law. The police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar confirmed the incident and said that further investigation was underway.

Instagram Videos At Centre Of Dispute

According to the police, the incident appears to have stemmed from a disagreement over videos recorded during a school trip to Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar on October 17 and 18.

During the trip, a boy allegedly recorded videos of some female students dancing and subsequently uploaded them to Instagram.

Other students reportedly objected to the videos and pressured the boy to remove them from the social media platform, triggering a dispute.

Investigators suspect that the accused was angered by the developments and attacked the girl outside a classroom at around 2.15 pm on Friday. The circumstances leading to the alleged assault are being examined.

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Following the incident, school authorities rushed to the spot and alerted the girl's family and the police. She was subsequently shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the sequence of events, including the alleged dispute over the social media posts and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident has drawn attention to the potential consequences of disputes over social media posts among school students. However, investigators are yet to establish all the details surrounding the alleged assault and the motive behind it.

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