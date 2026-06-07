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Late-night Pune Party With Over 150 Attendees Raided; Ganja, Illegal Smoking Items Seized

A total of 156 persons, including 107 men and 49 women, were found at the venue. Three of them were below 21 years of age, he said.

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Late-night Pune Party With Over 150 Attendees Raided; Ganja, Illegal Smoking Items Seized
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Police seized ganja, banned smoking products and liquor served beyond permissible hours after raiding a late-night party on Sunday in Pune where more than 150 persons were present, an official said.

Acting on specific information, the raid was conducted at a venue in Tulapur village under the Lonikand police station limits at around 2.30 am on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan said. The raid was conducted by a police team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables, he added.

A total of 156 persons, including 107 men and 49 women, were found at the venue. Three of them were below 21 years of age, he said. 

"The liquor permit obtained for the event was valid only till 11.30 pm on June 6. However, the party continued beyond the permitted time. During the raid, police recovered around three grams of ganja and seized three cup pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours," Hasan said.

Liquor valued at Rs 9.22 lakh was also found at the venue. The total value of the seized materials is estimated at around Rs 85 lakh, he said.

Police identified Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment as the principal organisers of the event, Hasan said.

Further legal action was underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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