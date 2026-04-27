Pune-Mumbai Expressway 'Missing link': Will There Be Additional Toll? Here's What Eknath Shinde Said

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the long-awaited "missing link" on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be inaugurated on May 1, 2026. The 13.3-km stretch is designed to bypass the winding and accident-prone Bhor Ghat section, making the expressway fully access-controlled.

According to officials, the missing link will reduce the Mumbai-Pune travel distance by around 6 km and cut journey time by 20 to 30 minutes. Shinde said the project would help motorists avoid sharp curves and vulnerable stretches in the ghat section, reducing delays and improving commuter safety. He also claimed that accidents in the area would drop substantially once the project becomes operational.

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Will There Be A Toll Hike?

Shinde said the opening of the missing link would not lead to any toll increase. "There will be no toll hike because of the missing link project. No increase has been proposed at the Khalapur toll plaza either," he said.

Aerial view of the 'Missing Link' project site of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

About The Rs 6,700-Crore Project

The project developed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) cost Rs 6,695 crore. It includes two tunnels, high viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley. Officials said the project comprises two eight-lane tunnels measuring 1.75 km and 8.92 km, along with two viaducts of 850 metres and 650 metres.

The route has been designed to bypass the old Khandala ghat section, which has long been a traffic bottleneck and a safety concern. Officials said only light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed on the new stretch in the initial phase in order to decongest the existing ghat section.

A key feature of the project is the 650-metre viaduct, which officials described as India's tallest road cable-stayed bridge. Its pylons rise to 182 metres, taller than those on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

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The tunnels are 23.75 metres wide and among the widest road tunnels in the world. The alignment passes beneath the Lonavala lake area and was built in difficult terrain marked by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Shinde said infrastructure projects such as the missing link would improve access to tourist destinations including Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort and Karla Caves. MP Shrirang Barne, former corporator Abasaheb Bagul, MSRDC Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad and senior engineers from the executing agencies were present during the inspection, officials said.

The nearly 95-km Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India's first access-controlled highway.

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