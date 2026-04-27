Fake Or Real? Viral Post Claims Govt Offering Free Laptops To Students — Here's The Truth

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit has flagged a viral WhatsApp message that claims the Government of India is inviting applications for free laptops under a scheme titled 'National Student Laptop Scheme 2026'. The unit clarified that the message is not genuine and warned users against engaging with such content.

According to the PIB Fact Check unit, the claim circulating on social media is false and has not been announced by the government. The clarification was issued through its official handle on the social media platform X.

"Free laptops for students? A WhatsApp message is circulating claiming that the Government is accepting applications for free laptops under the 'National Student Laptop Scheme 2026' #PIBFactCheck: This claim is FAKE," wrote PIB fact check unit on its official 'X' handle.

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It further clarified that, "the Government of India has NOT announced any such scheme. Such messages are often attempts to collect personal or financial information."

The fact check unit also urged not to, "click on unknown links. Avoid forwarding such messages without verifying from official sources," and to "stay alert, and report suspicious content to X/ @PIBFactCheck or to report to WhatsApp: +91 8799711259 Or Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in."

The PIB Fact Check Unit also cautioned that such messages are commonly used to collect personal or financial information from users through unknown links.

???? Free laptops for students?



A WhatsApp message is circulating claiming that the Government is accepting applications for free laptops under the ‘National Student Laptop Scheme 2026'.#PIBFactCheck:



❌ This claim is FAKE.



✅ The Government of India has NOT announced any such… pic.twitter.com/OkoqU8Og3W — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 27, 2026

It advised the public not to click on suspicious links and to avoid forwarding such messages without verification from official sources.

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This comes a week after the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit debunked another message circulating with a link claiming that the Central Government was providing free laptops to students.

The unit termed the claim fake and clarified that there is no such advertisement or scheme being endorsed by the government.

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