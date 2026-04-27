'Iran Clearly Stronger Than...': German Chancellor Questions US Exit Strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has cast doubt on the United States' strategy in its ongoing conflict with Iran, warning that Washington appears to lack a clear exit plan even as tensions deepen, Reuters reported.

Speaking to students in Marsberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Merz said "he does not see what exit strategy the Americans are choosing", according to Reuters.

He added that Tehran is "obviously negotiating very skillfully" and is "clearly stronger than one thought", signalling concern over how the situation is evolving.

ALSO READ: 'Pakistan Not Suitable Intermediary, Lacks Credibility': Iran MP Amid Stalled US Talks

Merz also delivered a sharp critique of the optics surrounding the conflict, saying "an entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership", particularly pointing to the influence of the Revolutionary Guards.

Highlighting the growing risks in the region, he noted that the Strait of Hormuz is "partially mined", a development that could further destabilise global energy flows and security dynamics.

Drawing parallels with past US military engagements, Merz said, "The problem with conflicts like this is always: you don't just have to get in, you have to get out again."

He referenced prolonged interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq as cautionary examples. "At the moment, I do not see what strategic exit the Americans will choose, especially since the Iranians are clearly negotiating very skillfully, or very skillfully not negotiating," he added.

ALSO READ: Iran Sends New Ceasefire Proposal To US, Trump To Assess At White House Meeting: Report

Earlier, Iran put forward a fresh proposal to the United States via Pakistani mediators, suggesting that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz be delinked from nuclear enrichment talks.

According to Axios, Tehran has offered to reopen the key shipping route and push for the lifting of the US naval blockade as a first step, with the more contentious enrichment question to be taken up at a later stage, sources said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is expected to convene a Situation Room meeting on Monday with senior national security and foreign policy officials to review the proposal and assess possible next steps, Axios reported, citing three US officials.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.