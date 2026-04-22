Mumbai—Pune Expressway Mega Block Alert: What Travellers Must Know

Commuters using the Mumbai–Pune Expressway should prepare for temporary route changes on April 23 and 24, with traffic set to be diverted for short durations due to a "mega block" for bridge maintenance.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said a block has been scheduled between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 23 and 24. The move is aimed at carrying out shuttering removal and painting on a bridge in the Dongargaon–Kusgaon stretch.

Vehicles heading towards Mumbai will not be allowed on the route between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 23. In the interim, traffic will be redirected via NH-48 through the Kiwale-Dehu Road-Talegaon route, before returning to the expressway near Kusgaon toll plaza.

Traffic moving in the Mumbai-Pune direction will face a complete shutdown from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 24. Commuters will be rerouted from Kusgaon toll plaza along Dehu Road and Kiwale, before rejoining NH-48 and continuing towards Pune.

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Traffic police have appealed to commuters to schedule their journeys accordingly and follow designated diversions during the restriction hours. Officials underlined that proper planning can help avoid long delays and traffic build-up.

Once the removal of auxiliary structures near the bridge and painting work are completed, the highway will function as usual. Motorists travelling during the closure period are advised to opt for alternate routes, as ignoring the diversions could lead to significant traffic build-up.

Issued against the backdrop of recent traffic chaos, the warning comes after a significant pile-up near the Amrutanjan Bridge led to extensive tailbacks and left motorists stuck for prolonged periods.

Travellers have been encouraged to follow the rerouted paths laid out by authorities, with officials emphasising that compliance will support smoother traffic movement throughout the maintenance phase.

Motorists requiring assistance can contact the MSRDC control room at 9822498224, or alternatively call the highway police helpline on 9833498334.

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