A major fire broke out at a timber market in Maharashtra's Pune city early on Wednesday, damaging 50 to 60 shops, officials said. No person was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted at 2.05 am in the timber market area, which houses several wood shops, near Jai Vallabh School. According to the officials, 50 to 60 shops were damaged in the blaze.

As many as 27 fire tenders, including one from the Pune Cantonment and two from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), were deployed, along with about 10 fire officers and 150 firefighters, they said.

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Civic officials also reached the spot.

Firefighting operations were launched from all sides of the market to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby residential area. The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours, and cooling operations are currently underway, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, they added.



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