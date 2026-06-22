'Progress Towards Normalisation': MEA Says NSA Doval, China's Wang Yi Held Forward-Looking Talks

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, met with China's Foreign Minister and member of the CPC Political Bureau, Wang Yi on June 22, on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting hosted by India.

The Ministy of External Affairs called the talks "constructive and forward-looking", in a post on 'X' from Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the organisation.

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"The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation," the post stated.

Doval stressed the importance of consistent, enduring and practical relations with China in building trust and understanding between it and India.

"NSA underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides," the post said.

India is currently hosting the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting from 22-23 June 2026. The meeting is chaired by Doval.

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During the meeting, the National Security Advisors who are also the Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries are set to provide and engage with perspectives on the theme ‘Non-Traditional Security Challenges Confronting The World Today'.

They will also hold talks on the fast-evolving nature of national security challenges, along with the role of new technologies when it comes to shaping rising security threats. The National Security Advisers will also go over the results of the recent BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism. They will also discuss the role of security in the use of information and communication technologies.

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