$200 Billion Export Opportunity For India To BRICS By 2030: ASSOCHAM

India has the potential to increase exports to $200 billion to BRICS countries by 2030 from $96 billion in the last fiscal year, industry chamber Assocham said on Thursday.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 11 major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Indonesia.

It said electronic equipment, minerals and metal products, chemicals, auto and auto components, textiles, leather, engineering products, pharma products, gems and jewellery, rice, food and marine products are among the key focus segments for India to enhance exports to BRICS countries.

"Given the significant untapped opportunity for India, Assocham believes that India's exports can reach $200 billion by 2030, with its share of BRICS countries' global imports rising to 4% by 2030 through enhanced south-south co-operation," the chamber said in a statement.

The increased competitiveness of India's manufacturing sector and emerging demand and supply patterns among member countries support India's enhanced export growth trajectory under BRICS Plus, it said.

India's trade with the bloc stood at $417 billion in FY26.

Representing roughly 40% of global GDP, 26% of trade and 50% of the global population, the bloc is growing faster than the global average.

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