India To Host BRICS Security Advisers’ Meet Chaired By NSA Ajit Doval On June 22: What's On Agenda?

India will host a key meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers on June 22 and 23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, will chair the discussions.

The gathering will bring together National Security Advisers and senior representatives from BRICS member states, among them the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu. The talks will focus on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'.

Delegates from participating countries will discuss the changing landscape of national security, with particular emphasis on the challenges posed by emerging technologies and evolving threats.

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“The National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies,” the MEA said.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong posted on X, “During the 16th Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security, the Chinese side will exchange views with other BRICS members on the current international security situation, major international and regional issues, and joint response to conventional and non-conventional security challenges, and prepare politically for the BRICS Summit to be held in September.”

The high-level security meeting will serve as a stepping stone towards the BRICS Summit due to be held in India later this year. As the current holder of the bloc's rotating presidency, India is overseeing key engagements involving members such as Brazil, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

The meeting takes place as India assumes the BRICS presidency for the fourth time, having previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021. New Delhi's agenda this year is centred on the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Comprising some of the world's largest emerging markets, BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The platform facilitates dialogue and cooperation on a range of global and regional challenges, with a particular focus on economic and geopolitical affairs.

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