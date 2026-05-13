Prateek Yadav's Death: Akhilesh Yadav, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Brij Bhushan Sharan Express Grief

Leaders cutting across party lines offered their condolences on the death of Prateek Yadav, younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Prateek died after suddenly falling ill. He was 38. Prateek was taken to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow in the early hours of Wednesday but was declared dead there, sources said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday described the death of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav as "extremely saddening" and said he was a hardworking and health-conscious person who wanted to build something on his own. Speaking briefly to reporters outside KGMU, Akhilesh Yadav said Prateek had been conscious about his health since childhood. "He was a very good young man who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work. Sadly, he is no longer among us," he said.

Asked about the circumstances surrounding the death, the SP chief said the family would follow all legal procedures. "Whatever the law says and whatever the family decides, we will abide by that," he said. Akhilesh Yadav said he had met Prateek around two months ago and had then advised him to take care of his health and continue expanding his work.

SP leader and Prateek's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav described the death as "extremely sad" and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Among BJP leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya gave his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss. Another deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, termed the news "extremely saddening" and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary expressed solidarity with the grieving family.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh described the development as "heart-rending and tragic." Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai grieved the "sudden demise" of the Yadav family member.

Uttar Pradesh Women Commission chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan, who visited Prateek's residence to meet his wife, Aparna Yadav, termed the untimely death "very sad."

Responding briefly to media queries about the circumstances surrounding the death, Chauhan said, "These days one keeps hearing distressing news of people dying of heart attacks at a very young age." Aparna Yadav is vice-chairperson of the State Women Commission.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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