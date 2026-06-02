PM Modi Extends Statehood Day Wishes To Telangana: 'Praying For Your Good Health And Success'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens of Telangana on the occasion of Statehood Day, praising the state's rich cultural heritage and reaffirming the Central Government's commitment to supporting its development. Taking to X, PM Modi posted wishes in both English and Telugu, reflecting a personal outreach to the state's citizens in their native language.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day," he wrote in English. "The people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The State is known for its glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination." PM Modi also tied his message to the broader national vision his government has championed.

"The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana's growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat," he wrote, using the Hindi phrase for Developed India that has become a cornerstone of his administration's long-term policy framework. He closed with a personal touch: "Praying for the good health and success of the people of the State."



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In his Telugu-language post, PM Modi echoed the sentiment, writing that Telangana's people "are renowned for their creativity and business acumen" and that the state's history and culture "stand as symbols of courage, determination, and the spirit of struggle."

He added that the Central Government was "committed to providing full cooperation to the development movement of Telangana."

Telangana, carved out of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, marks its twelfth year as a state on Tuesday.

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