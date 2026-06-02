TCS, Infosys Rally 6% On Global AI Frenzy; Nifty IT Index Jumps For Second Straight Day

The Nifty IT index jumped nearly 4% on Tuesday, June 2, powered by the momentum gained by India's leading tech giants for the second straight session. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCLTechn rallied over 6% driving the Nifty IT index over 4% higher to hit an intraday high of 31,290.95 so far during the session amid the global AI rally. On Monday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that Indian IT firms are well-placed for AI implementation while adressing the GTC Taipei Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026 Event.

Shares of TCS rallied 6%, Infosys rallied 5.6% intraday, Tech Mahindra gained 2.03 %, and HCLTechnologies rallied 4.36% so far during the session. At the Computex 2026 event, Nvidia's Huang dispelled concerns that artificial intelligence might render traditional coding obsolete. He rejected fears of AI replacing software, instead emphasized that it will create the largest opportunity ever for software companies. Huang noted that emerging AI agents fundamentally rely on robust enterprise software to operate and interact. The global software demand continues to support a strong overall IT spending outlook.

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